Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week award to junior Laynie Binion of the St. Albans High School basketball team.
The St. Albans Red Dragons have a solid team this season with a roster full of complementary abilities. They have had a strong start to their season with a current record of 6-3, including big wins against Huntington (57-46), Winfield (47-37) and George Washington (47-42).
“My team is just amazing; we all work so well together, and we get along. It’s just such an awesome experience,” Binion said.
Binion is one of the team’s point guards and has started off the season strong, contributing 14 points in the team’s win against Huntington, last year’s state champs. She also drained four 3-pointers against Winfield and finished the game with 16 points. She averages 10.2 points per game, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
“She is our leader. Laynie is a very hard worker. Very proud of the way she’s leading this team and her efforts over the summer,” said head coach Ricky Steele. “We knew she had it in her, but the way that she has commanded and taken authority and presence on the team is just undeniable.”
“I just do my part and help my team out as much as I can,” Binion said.
It is her goal to help her team make it to states this year.
Her stepdad has been a role model for her and has pushed her to be her best. She is thankful for his role in her life.
Binion started playing basketball when she was young and fell in love with it. She hopes to take her basketball career to the collegiate level. When she isn’t playing for St. Albans, she plays for her travel team the Tri-State Pride. After high school, she wants to continue her education in the medical field and help diabetic kids like herself.
Look for more Gamers of the Week presented by the Putnam Herald and Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. every Friday.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.