The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Laynie Binion.jpg

Laynie Binion, right, of the St. Albans High School basketball team, is Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week. She is pictured with head coach Ricky Steele.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week award to junior Laynie Binion of the St. Albans High School basketball team.

The St. Albans Red Dragons have a solid team this season with a roster full of complementary abilities. They have had a strong start to their season with a current record of 6-3, including big wins against Huntington (57-46), Winfield (47-37) and George Washington (47-42).

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.