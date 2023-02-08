Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Julia Bobersky of the Hurricane High School Swim Team.
The Hurricane women’s swim team has had a strong couple of weeks. They won the Putnam County Championship, placed third at the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet, and third at the Region IV Championships. Among the talented swimmers is junior Julia Bobersky.
“Julia brings a unique spirit to our team. She works hard but has a lighthearted outlook that is infectious to everyone around her. She can perform in any event needed and is always willing to step up when needed. I have had the privilege of coaching her for 10 years, and watching her grow as a swimmer and person has been nothing but a pleasure,” said Coach Kendra White.
Bobersky has had some outstanding performances this past week. At the Putnam County Championship, she placed 1st in the 50 Free, 2nd in the 100 Fly, 1st in the 400 Free Relay, and 2nd in the 200 Medley Relay. At the MSAC meet, she placed 1st in the 500 Free (5:43), 5th in the 50 Free (28.15), 2nd in the 400 Free Relay (4:11.06), and 3rd in the 200 Medley Relay (2:06.97). At the Regional Championship, she placed 3rd in the 500 Free (5:38.99 — Season Best), 4th in the 100 Fly (1:04.31), 3rd in the 200 Medley Relay (2:03.24), and 2nd in the 400 Free Relay (4:05.17).
Bobersky began competitive swimming when she was in middle school and always loved the individual aspect of the sport. She appreciates the community aspect of the sport and the friends she has made along the way. Outside of swimming for Hurricane, she is also a member of the WV Wild club team and is a coach for the Sleepy Hollow Swim team. At school, she is a member of the student council and National Honor Society.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
