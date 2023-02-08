The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Julia Bobersky of the Hurricane High School Swim Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Julia Bobersky of the Hurricane High School Swim Team.

The Hurricane women’s swim team has had a strong couple of weeks. They won the Putnam County Championship, placed third at the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet, and third at the Region IV Championships. Among the talented swimmers is junior Julia Bobersky.

