Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to freshman Julia Bobersky of the Hurricane High School Swim Team.
It is rare to see a freshman break onto the scene as a star in their respective sport but that has been the case for Hurricane freshman Julia Bobersky. She began competitive swimming when she was in the fifth grade and always loved the water. Julia has just begun her high school career and has already seen much success. In their scrimmage against Nitro, she was part of the winning 200 Yard Medley (1:57) and 200 Freestyle Relay (1:57). She placed first in her two individual events, the 200 Individual Medley (2:30) and the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:07).
This past Saturday in a dual meet against George Washington, Julia won the 200 Individual Medley (2:28), which makes her 8th in the state, and placed second in the 500 Freestyle (5:43), which places her 4th in the state.
Coach Boyd had this to say about Bobersky: “I have known Julia since preschool, but this is my first year coaching her. She has always been a pleasure to be around and is willing to put in the necessary work to excel. That hard work is paying off this year since she has come in and made an immediate impact on the team and is showing that she can compete on the state level during her freshman season. I am excited to see what she does as the season progresses and her high school career.“
Bobersky has her eyes on the state meet. She wants to continue to improve her times in each event and medal at states. She is a dedicated swimmer and trains year-round. She believes it has been her work ethic that has been the key to her success. She attributes it to her mom.
“My mom is a hard worker and very determined,” she said.
When not swimming for her school, she is putting in hours at the local YMCA swimming with her club team, WV Wild. She loves being on both teams and loves her coaches. She is also a member of her school cheer squad. Julia carries an impressive 4.0 GPA.
