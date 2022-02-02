Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to sophomore Julia Bobersky of the Hurricane High School Swim Team.
The Hurricane women’s swim team has had a big week. They won the Putnam County Championship and placed second at the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet. A standout on the team is Bobersky. At the Putnam County meet, she placed first in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:03 and placed first in the 200 Free with a time of 2:10. She was also a member of the first place 200 Medley relay that had a time of 2:08, the third place 200 Free relay that had a time of 2:19, and the first place 400 Free relay with a time of 4:22. At the MSAC meet she placed second in the 500 Free with a time of 5:41 and placed second in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:03 which earned her All-Conference. She was also a member of the second place 200 Medley relay that had a time of 2:06 and the second place 400 Free relay that had a time of 4:06.
Bobersky is currently ranked in the top ten in three of her individual events, including the 500 Free (5:39), 100 Fly (1:02), and the 50 Fly (29.42). The 200 Medley relay team is also ranked sixth in the state with a best time of 2:05. It is her goal to place higher at states this year and to continue to improve her times in all her events.
She has stepped it up this year in her training schedule and she believes that this dedicated attitude is what has helped her be more successful this season. This work ethic will help her reach her goal of being able to swim at the collegiate level.
“Julia shows up to work hard at every practice. She is a consistent, strong competitor that brings 100% to every meet and does so with a smile on her face and her trademark pearls in her ears,” said Coach Jack Coulter.
Bobersky said her grandpa has always been a role model for her. His work ethic and ability to overcome has been an inspiration to her.
Bobersky began competitive swimming when she was in middle school and always loved the individual aspect of the sport. She appreciates the community aspect of the sport and the friends she has made along the way. Outside of swimming for Hurricane, she is also a member of the WV Wild club team. At school, she is a member of the student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes club.
