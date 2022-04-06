Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Reagan Boggess of the Hurricane High School softball team.
The Hurricane softball team remains undefeated at 9-0. Some highlights of the season so far include defeating St. Albans 6 to 3 and defeating South Charleston 4 to 3, giving them both their first loss of the season. They also shutout Spring Valley 3-0 and Parkersburg South 7-0.
The key to the team’s success has been their communication and trust in each other. They know that they have each other’s back. It is the goal to win sectionals and to compete for the state title. The current seniors reminisce about being part of the 2018 State Championship team and hope to take their team back.
Boggess, a senior pitcher, has been phenomenal for the team this season. She is 5-0 with an ERA of 1.8.
“She worked really hard in the off season because she knew we were going to rely on her a lot,” said head coach Megan Stevens.
Boggess loves to mess with the batters and keep them off balance. She has worked a lot on ball placement this off season. This has played a role in several of the team’s wins, including their win against Spring Valley. Her strategy is not necessarily to get strikeouts, but to change the speed and placement, which leads to weak contact. She lets her defense do the rest.
“She’s always kind to everyone and just really is a great leader,” Coach Stevens continued.
Boggess started playing softball when she was 8 years old.
“I absolutely fell in love with it,” said Boggess, “It’s like a distraction from everything, from stress. It has become my escape.”
Outside of softball, Boggess helps with the Paws Club at school and volunteers at the Lions Club. She is going to Marshall University in the fall and plans to study biology and then continuing her education to become a veterinarian.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
