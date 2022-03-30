Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Maci Boggess of the Winfield High School Softball Team.
Winfield’s softball team has been dominating the season so far and are currently undefeated 6-0. They are striving for a state title this season and they are off to a great start. The team is privileged to have a roster full of experienced upperclassmen to aid them this season. Among them is Boggess, a junior and one of the team’s pitchers and second in the lineup. She has had an impressive performance so far this season.
In the game against Herbert Hoover, Boggess dispersed eight hits and added two hits to help secure the win (2-1). In the team’s most recent game against Point Pleasant, she had three hits with one being a double aiding her team to victory (14-8).
She has a 3-0 pitching record with 16 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. She has an impressive earned run average of 0.87 so far this season. Her batting average is .526 with 5 doubles and 4 RBIs.
“Maci is successful because she puts in the work year-round. She is always around the field doing work to make her a better overall player, and that is what it takes to become an exceptional player. She has a very good understanding of the game, and she can make in-game adjustments very well,” said Coach Steve Hensley.
Boggess started playing softball when she was about 9 years old. She loves getting to be a teammate. She is always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win a game. Her resilience and ability to push through have played a major role in her success. Montana Fouts, All-American softball player, has been a role model for her since she was young. She grew up watching her and has always admired her work ethic.
When Boggess is not playing softball for Winfield, she is a member of the Lady Dukes Ohio team. She has committed to playing softball at Youngstown State and plans to study exercise science and then go on to PA school.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
