Gamer of the Week - 17

Maci Boggess, Kristen Hensley, and Chloe Kimble of the Winfield High School softball team are Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week awards to Maci Boggess, Kristen Hensley, and Chloe Kimble of the Winfield High School softball team.

Winfield softball wrapped up their regular season with a 25-4 record. They headed into sectionals as the No. 1 seed. They topped Point Pleasant by the run rule, winning 12-2. They went on to defeat Sissonville 2-1. As they forge ahead, they have the last season on their mind. They finished AA State Runner-up last season, and this talented group of seniors want to finish on top this year.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

