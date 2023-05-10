Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week awards to Maci Boggess, Kristen Hensley, and Chloe Kimble of the Winfield High School softball team.
Winfield softball wrapped up their regular season with a 25-4 record. They headed into sectionals as the No. 1 seed. They topped Point Pleasant by the run rule, winning 12-2. They went on to defeat Sissonville 2-1. As they forge ahead, they have the last season on their mind. They finished AA State Runner-up last season, and this talented group of seniors want to finish on top this year.
Among those talented seniors are the main defensive trio Maci Boggess, starting pitcher; Kristen Hensley, the prominent first baseman; and Chloe Kimble, the dynamo catcher. Their talents have led to the team’s success this season.
“My sophomore year we had a really great team, but junior year proved that we could do it. With this being my last year, I want to go out with a bang and win a state title,” said Kimble.
Boggess has been the team’s ace. She is 14-0, has pitched 94 innings, ERA of .596, and 141 strikeouts. She has a batting average of .344, slugging percentage of .542, and 33 hits this season. When she isn’t playing softball for Winfield, she is a member of the Beta Club, Pep Club, and plays for the Ohio Outlaws. She plans on attending Youngtown to continue her softball career and to study exercise science.
Hensley has a 100% fielding average, had 132 putouts, and 22 assists. She has a batting average of .333, slugging percentage of .404, and has 33 hits this season. She also pitches for her team and her average ERA is 2.414. Outside of softball, she is involved in FCA, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Beta Club. She will be attending West Virginia State to study Art and Design.
Kimble has a batting average of .523 and a slugging percentage of .748. She has had 56 hits, 4 home runs, and 42 RBIs. She has been one of the team’s top hitters and even went 4 for 4 from the plate in the team’s win against Logan earlier in the season. She will be attending Liberty University where she will study business communications.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
