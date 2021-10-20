Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Asha Bora of Hurricane High School’s cross country team.
The Hurricane cross country team has done exceptionally well this season and is currently ranked second in the state in the AAA division and recently won the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet with an impressive team score of 18.
Bora has been one of Hurricane’s top runners since she was a freshman. Her sophomore year she placed 3rd at regionals and made her debut appearance at the state meet, placing 16th, and then last year as a junior she placed 3rd at regionals and 13th at states. She has really stepped it up this season and is currently ranked 4th in the state in the AAA division.
Bora has had an impressive season. At the Chick-fil-a Invitational where they placed second (79) and Asha placed fifth with a time of 19:21. Then at Giovanni’s Pizza Boyd County Invitational where the team placed first (45) and she placed 4th with a time of 19:16. At the Ripley Covered Bridge where the team placed first (62) and she placed 3rd with a time of 19:55. Then at their last regular season meet, Great Louisville, the team placed 1st and she placed 4th with a personal record of 19:04. Most recently at the Mountain State Athletic Conference, Asha placed 2nd with a time of 20:18.
“Asha is an excellent teammate and works hard not only during the season, but especially in the off season, coming in prepared. She is a leader on this team and has welcomed the freshmen in and helped mentor them throughout the season. She is a well-rounded athlete on the xc course and also in the classroom. Going to be hard to replace her after she graduates. I don’t think you’ll find many who have the desire to succeed like she does, but she also puts in the work to make that happen,” said coach Jimmy Cunningham.
She started running when she was in middle school because of her dad. The camaraderie of her teammates and the support of her coaches made her stick with running over the years. She contributes her success to her training partners, such as Audrey Hall, and the team atmosphere.
“All of the girls want to work hard,” said Asha. “Some of the most dedicated athletes I have seen.”
Bora is also a great long-distance track runner; she has previously qualified for states in the 1600m, 3200m, and the 4x800. After high school she plans on continuing her running career at the college level. She plans on studying biology with an emphasis in neuroscience.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.