Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Kaylee Bowling of the Buffalo High School Girls Basketball team.
Buffalo has a tightknit group of four seniors this year. The chemistry within the group is unquestionable, which could lead to success this season.
“We have been playing together since midget league all-stars. We have always had a good connection and have become friends over the years,” said Bowling, who has been a standout on the team this year. She has been the team’s starting point guard since she was a freshman. She averages 7 points, 8 assists, 4 steals, and when on defense she is known to be an aggravator and disrupter.
“Kaylee has worked very hard each year to be a better basketball player. She is a great teammate and is one tough girl. As a coach, I can always count on her, so she usually guards the opposing team’s best player,” said Coach Mike Kelly.
The Bisons have had some success this season. They played Ravenswood, the team that knocked them out of regionals last season and beat them in overtime, winning 57 to 56. Last Monday they defeated Hurricane in overtime 51 to 46 and then defeated St. Joseph 45 to 36, with Bowling contributing 7 points. With it being the last season for many of the teammates, it is a big goal for them to make it to states this year. They have been putting in work in the off-season and feel they are contenders this season.
Bowling started playing basketball when she was in first grade. She is thankful for her awesome teammates and coaches that she has had over the years. Assistant Coach Chapman has been her mentor since she was in middle school.
“She keeps me going when I get down,” Bowling said of Chapman.
Bowling is the president of her school’s FFA club and a member of the National Honor Society. She will attend WV State University in the fall and will study athletic training. She plans to continue her education to become a physical therapist.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
