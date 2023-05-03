The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kelsey Brock.jpg

Kelsey Brock of the Buffalo High School Softball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Kelsey Brock of the Buffalo high school softball team.

The Buffalo Bison softball team has had a tough schedule this season and has had to go up against some of the best pitchers in the state. The team has been on a 6-game win streak the last couple of weeks, including wins against Wahama 1-0, Capital 5-4, Wayne 17-9, Poca 3-0, Riverside 10-2, and Van Senior 11-1. A great way for the team to end their regular season.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you