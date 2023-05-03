Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Kelsey Brock of the Buffalo high school softball team.
The Buffalo Bison softball team has had a tough schedule this season and has had to go up against some of the best pitchers in the state. The team has been on a 6-game win streak the last couple of weeks, including wins against Wahama 1-0, Capital 5-4, Wayne 17-9, Poca 3-0, Riverside 10-2, and Van Senior 11-1. A great way for the team to end their regular season.
The team’s leadoff hitter, shortstop, and pitcher, Brock has performed well this season. She has a .429 batting average and has stolen 20 bases. She has been playing softball since she was little.
“I’ve always had a love for the game, and it has given me a way to express myself,” Brock said.
Her role models have been her dad — who is always pushing her to do her best — and Coach Darrell Moore, who coached the team from 1992 to 2015 and won seven state championships.
When Brock isn’t playing softball for school, she is also a member of the WV Insanity travel softball team, and she is also a member of the Buffalo High School Basketball team. Her goal is to become an EMT when she graduates, and she hopes to enroll in the National Guard.
We wish Buffalo good luck as they begin sectionals this week!
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
