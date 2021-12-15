Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior, Abby Darnley of the Buffalo high school basketball team.
Buffalo girls have started out the season strong. They have a young team this year, but Darnley, a senior four-year varsity player, is leading the way. This season she is averaging 22 points and 9 rebounds per game and closing in on hitting a 1,000 career points.
“Abby is overall a great athlete, a very good student, and most of all a great person. She is part of a group of four seniors who are the backbone of the team. Abby is the hardest worker of any athlete I have ever coached,” said Head Coach Mike Kelly.
The Buffalo girls opened with a 39-15 win against Clay County, with Darnley scoring 16 of these points and having 10 rebounds. Buffalo defeated Point Pleasant 46-20 later in the week, when Darnley scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Over the weekend, Darnley scored 26 points and had 8 rebounds against St. Joseph Central.
Darnley wants to continue to work hard to be an offensive threat and maintain her scoring average to help her team as much as she can. At this point in the season, the focus is on one game at a time, but the long-term goal is to make it to states.
Darnley said Coach Kelly has played a big role in her success in basketball.
“He has always pushed me to be better, and he has been my role model. He works really hard to make this team better, and that makes me just want to be better and work harder,” said Abby.
Outside of basketball, Darnley is also an All-State softball player and plays on the Beverly Bandits travel softball team. She is also involved in the National Honor Society and is a 4.0 student. She will attend Marshall University in fall to play collegiate softball.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
