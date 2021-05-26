Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Sarah Fowler of the Buffalo High School Track Team.
Fowler, hurdler at Buffalo High School, is moving her way up the rankings. Each meet she proves to be someone to not underestimate. She is currently ranked in the top 10 Class A runners in the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. She is also the anchor of the shuttle team, which is currently ranked third in the state.
“Sarah is the type of athlete that every coach wishes they had 20 of. She works hard, doesn’t complain, and is willing to do whatever helps the team,” said Coach Burgess.
In Buffalo’s latest meet at Poca High School, Fowler won the 100m high hurdles with a time of 17.95, won the 300m hurdles with a personal best time of 52.43, and was the anchor on the winning shuttle team with a time of 1:14.09. Her personal best this season in the 100m high hurdles is 17.81 and her shuttle team’s best time this season is 1:14.02.
“My main goal is to place at states this year and just getting better and working harder as a team,” she said.
She attributes her success to her determination and will to win. She credits her coaches because they are always pushing her to do her best.
“My role model is my older sister, Abby. She is always incredibly supportive of everything and has always believed in me,” Fowler said.
Fowler started running track in the sixth grade. Her favorite part of track is the community surrounding the sport and her supportive teammates. Outside of track, Sarah plays clarinet in her high school band and is a 4.0 student. She plans to attend college in West Virginia and wants to study to become either a physician’s assistant or an orthodontist.
