Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week, junior Chloe Hale of Buffalo High School’s volleyball team.
The Buffalo Bison volleyball team is halfway through their season and has maintained a great record of 13-2, and at present they are ranked 4th in Class A. They are currently on a 7-game win streak. Last week they shut out Poca (3-0), St. Albans (3-0), Ravenswood (2-0), and Saint Joseph Central (2-0). It is the team’s goal to play at states this year. The coach has high expectations this year because the Bison were Sectional Champs and placed 2nd at Regionals last year, but because of COVID-19, they were unable to participate at states last year.
Team leader in kills, Hale has been a major component of the team’s success this season.
“Chloe has been a game changer this season. She can hit from any position in the front row and is very effective attacking from the back row as well. Chloe is the most versatile player I’ve coached and contributes at every position on the court. She goes 100% on every play. Even when she knows the defense may be focusing on her, it doesn’t deter her effort or execution. For her to only be a junior, she is a team leader on the court and is a big part of our success,” said Head Coach Barry Clendenin.
Hale averages 6.2 kills per game, 26 hit percentage, and a 96.4 serve percentage.
Chloe began playing when she was in 7th grade. She loves the friendships she has made because of volleyball. She is thankful for all her coaches and teammates over the years that have pushed her to be her best. She believes the reason she has been successful is because of her coaches being willing to invest in her and the hours she has put in working on the fundamentals.
Outside of volleyball, Chloe is a member of the school’s track and basketball team and a member of the student council. In the off-season, she plays volleyball for Putnam Volleyball club.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
