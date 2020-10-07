Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Janessa Harris and Joni Smith of the Buffalo High School Volleyball team.
The Buffalo Bisons have been making up for lost time and packing their schedule with some tough matches. The Bisons started the season by defeating the Tolsia Rebles 3-0 and currently sit at 5-2 on the season. This past week, they added multiple wins including Poca 3-0, Wahama 3-0, and played in a quad last weekend defeating Huntington St. Joe 2-0 and Ravenswood 2-0.
The standouts last week were their top hitter Janessa Harris and their libero Joni Smith. Both young ladies are four-year varsity starters and the team’s captains.
Coach Barry Clendenin said, “I’ve been blessed to have them for four years. They are both great team players, most importantly great teammates.”
So far this season, Harris’s serving percentage is 95%, she averages 5 kills per set, and has had only 13 errors on 150 swing attempts. Smith is the heart and soul of the team’s defense. Her serving percentage is 90% and she averages 8 digs per match.
They both fell in love with volleyball because of the competitive nature of the sport and the bond created with fellow teammates. They agreed that the only reason they are successful individually is because their team works well together and is successful as a unit.
Harris stated, “We have really grown as a group and have learned to trust each other more.”
Smith echoed Janessa and added, “Our chemistry has gotten us through some really tough times so far this season.”
Harris and Smith both carry a 4.1 GPA. Smith is involved in FFA, National Honor Society, and student council. She plans to go to college next year and study in clinical leadership and management. Harris is involved in student council and plans to attend college and become a labor and delivery nurse.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.