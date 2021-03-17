Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Abby Darnley of the Buffalo High School basketball team.
Despite a yearlong pause due to COVID-19, the Buffalo girls’ basketball team has started out the season strong. Having a packed schedule every week, Abby Darnley, a junior three-year varsity player, is leading the way. As a sophomore, she earned Honorable Mention All-State. This season she is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.
The Buffalo girls opened with a win against Sissonville, 61-41, with Abby scoring 23 of those points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Against Sherman later in the week, Abby scored 18 of their 33 points and added 11 rebounds. Buffalo then went on to defeat Poca High School 64-44, with Darnley scoring 12 points with another 11 rebounds.
Abby started playing basketball when she was in elementary school.
“I like the team aspect of the game and I like how we all can work together to win, not just a one-person game,” stated Darnley.
She said she loves that she is always learning a new skill and continually growing as a player. Her coach, Mike Kelly, has been a huge supporter.
“He’s one of my favorite people, and he has helped me get better at basketball ever since freshman year,” she said.
Coach Kelly praised Abby, stating “She is a great and respected leader on our team. She works hard in and out of season and always has a great attitude.”
Her work ethic and dedication make her a great athlete.
When Abby is not playing basketball, she is playing softball for her school and also her travel team. She is also involved in the National Honor Society and is a 4.0 student. She will be attending Marshall University to play collegiate softball. She plans to study either pre-physical therapy or pre-dentistry.
