Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Kennedy Dean of the Winfield High School Girls Basketball team.
Winfield Generals have been on a win streak the last two weeks, beating Sissonville 51-48, Herbert Hoover 67-37, Charleston Catholic 51-43, and Nitro 62-54. The team’s recent win against Nitro was a big boost of confidence. It proved that they have grown as a team this year and they are finally clicking. The team is young this year, with most of the team being underclassmen. Dean, a senior, has been a leader on the team this year.
“Kennedy is a coach’s dream. She shows up to practice ready to work. She never complains, she encourages the other players, and she leads by example. She challenges her teammates and coaches to be better every day. Every team needs a Kennedy Dean,” said Head Coach DJ Williams.
Dean is one of the few remaining players from the 2020 team that made a run for the state championship but was cut short because of the pandemic shutdown. She feels that she has some unfinished business and wants to return to the state tournament this year. Dean has been a crucial part of the team’s defense. She is an aggressive rebounder and always willing to take on the opposing team’s most physical player. She averaged 10.5 rebounds, 10 points, and 2 assists.
Dean started playing basketball when was in fourth grade. She is thankful for the wonderful coaches she has had along the way. Coach Pat McGinnis was one of her first basketball coaches and really developed her as a player. He taught her how to use her strength to her advantage.
When Kennedy is not playing basketball, she is a member of her school’s softball team and a member of the travel softball team the Ohio Outlaws. She is also the president of the DECA club, vice president of the Student Body, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Mu Alpha Beta, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Key Club, and Broadcasting. She has committed to playing softball at Youngstown State and plans to major in business management.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
