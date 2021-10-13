Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Maggie Dickerson of the Hurricane High School volleyball team.
Hurricane volleyball has overwhelmed the opposition this season. Their current record is 15-6-1 and 10-3 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Last season they qualified for the state tournament by finishing runner-up to Parkersburg in Class AAA, Region IV, but were denied participation due to COVID-19 restrictions; that denial has been their driving force this season to return and participate in the state tournament this year.
Dickerson has been an integral part of the team’s success this season. She is the team’s main setter and guides the team’s offense. She averages 8.6 assists per set and 17 in a full match. She is one of the leaders in the state for assists for the past two seasons and is on pace for hitting the 1,000-assist milestone! She currently has 870 assists for her career as a varsity setter. Her hitting percentage is .225%, serving percentage is 94.2%.
“Maggie has become a true leader on this team and does whatever it takes to help make this team a state contending team again this year,” said Coach Allie Douglas. “You will never see Maggie not giving 100% whether in school, summer workouts, off season, and practice — she will always give her all. She’s a true team player and wants everyone and her team to succeed.”
This past week, Maggie had 26 assists in Hurricane’s win against Parkersburg (2-1) and had 16 assists in the team’s win against Capital (2-0).
Maggie started playing volleyball when she was in the sixth grade. She fell in love with the sport immediately and has been playing ever since. A role model for her has been Madison Lilley, the University of Kentucky AVCA Second Team All-American setter, because she loves her style of play. She has learned a lot from watching her and tries to mimic her style of play. Maggie credits her ability to communicate well with her teammates and her court awareness for her success as a setter.
Maggie is an active member of the Putnam Volleyball Club, National Honor Society, Leo Club, and she is the Co-Vice President for the local chapter National Women’s Engineering Society. She has an impressive 4.17 GPA. After high school she plans on going to college to study civil engineering.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.