Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Katie Farley of the Poca High School soccer.
The Poca girls’ soccer team just wrapped up their season last week, ending the season with a 10-5-3 record. Senior team captain Farley has been one of the top scorers on her team and in the state since she was a freshman. She broke the all-career goals state record of 174 goals in the team’s game against South Charleston. Farley has ended her career with an astounding 186 career goals. She scored 48 goals freshman year, 30 goals sophomore year, 51 goals junior year, and a career high of 57 goals senior year.
“Katie is a hard worker who gives her all on every play no matter the score of the game, “said Head Coach Brian Griggs.
In her time at Poca High School, she has been named All-Kanawha Freshman of the Year, First Team All-State, Second Team All-State, First Team All-Cardinal Conference, and was named United Soccer Coaches Max Preps High School Players of the Week twice. She averaged 3.3 goals per game this season and averaged 2.7 for her career.
Farley started playing soccer at a young age and instantly fell in love with the sport. She is thankful for her time at Poca High School and wouldn’t trade it for the world. She is grateful to her many coaches over the years that have helped her become the player she is today. She hopes to continue to play at the collegiate level. When Katie is not playing soccer, she is a member of the school’s track team and was a state qualifier last year. She is also a member of the WV Futbol Club.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
