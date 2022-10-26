The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Katie Farley of the Poca High School soccer team is Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Katie Farley of the Poca High School soccer.

The Poca girls’ soccer team just wrapped up their season last week, ending the season with a 10-5-3 record. Senior team captain Farley has been one of the top scorers on her team and in the state since she was a freshman. She broke the all-career goals state record of 174 goals in the team’s game against South Charleston. Farley has ended her career with an astounding 186 career goals. She scored 48 goals freshman year, 30 goals sophomore year, 51 goals junior year, and a career high of 57 goals senior year.

