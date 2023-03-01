Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Tommy Fluharty of the Winfield wrestling team.
The Winfield wrestling team finished third at Regionals with 160 points and is headed to states this upcoming weekend at the Mountain Health Area in Huntington. The team will be sending seven talented athletes. Among those athletes is senior Tommy Fluharty. He is 37-1 for the season with his only loss being an injury default.
He was named the Regional 4 AA Champion in the 175-pound weight class. He competed against nine other competitors. He received a bye in the first round and defeated Sam Elmore (Calhoun) by way of pin in the second round. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Caden Hill (Point) by decision 12-3. He defeated Channing Lowe (Wirt) by decision 7-1 in the Championship, earning him a spot at states.
“Tommy is a great athlete and person. He is a man of few words but has a strong will and determination. He listens to his coaches and does what he needs to do to be successful,” said Head Coach Mike Cochran.
Fluharty started wrestling when he was in the sixth grade and fell in love with the competition aspect of it.
“You can’t replicate the one-on-one competition in any other sport,” said Fluharty.
Last year, he finished 4th at regionals, and he attributes his progress this season to the work he put in in the off-season through off-season wrestling, jujitsu, other martial arts, and joining the football team.
“I have great coaches and they have really supported me. I have great training partners and my parents have been super supportive. I wouldn’t want to wrestle for any other team,” said Fluharty.
Fluharty will attend West Virginia University in the fall to study criminal justice.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
