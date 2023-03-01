The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tommy Fluharty of the Winfield wrestling team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Tommy Fluharty of the Winfield wrestling team.

The Winfield wrestling team finished third at Regionals with 160 points and is headed to states this upcoming weekend at the Mountain Health Area in Huntington. The team will be sending seven talented athletes. Among those athletes is senior Tommy Fluharty. He is 37-1 for the season with his only loss being an injury default.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

