Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald is pleased to present this week’s Female Gamers of the Week award to Jillian Fluharty of Winfield High School volleyball team.
Last week, the Winfield Generals swept regionals, defeating Chapmanville 3-0 and Point Pleasant 3-0. They will compete for the state championship on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Generals are currently 20-8. Senior Jillian Fluharty has shown to be a standout on the team through her ability to handle tough situations with grace.
Coach Campbell has had the privilege to be coach over the past four years and has seen her grow into a phenomenal player on both the team’s offense and defense.
“She is easily the biggest hustler on the team and our best leader. She is the player I can look to no matter the situation at hand and get everyone back on track. She has this presence about her that is infectious and instantly brings calmness, but also excitement and joy to the floor,” said Coach Campbell.
She is the team’s outside hitter. So far this season, her serving percent is 86%. She made 181 serves with 25 of those being aces. She has had 82 kills and 3 blocks.
Jillian started playing volleyball when she was in sixth grade. She has always loved her coaches and the teammates that she has been playing with since middle school. The chemistry between the players has played a huge role in their success.
“My teammates are like a really big inspiration for me, and they encourage me to work harder every day,” stated Jillian.
It is the team’s goal to win the state championship this year.
“Jillian is a wonderful player on the court, but an even more wonderful person off the court. She is a great student, taking classes that will challenge her and prepare her in college. She is also a wonderful friend to everyone and always has a smile on her face. I love having Jillian around, whether as one of my players on the floor, as a student in class, or as a motivator and friend at BoxingFit. I will deeply miss having Jillian around next year, but I am excited to see where her future takes her.”
At Winfield, Jillian is involved in National Honor Society, Beta club, Lunch bunch, and Pilot. She also plays on the Putnam travel volleyball team. Jillian plans to attend East Carolina University to major in speech communication and rhetoric.
