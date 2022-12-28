Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Madeline Foster of Winfield High School.
Foster is a member of the girl’s varsity swim team. She is a determined athlete, which has led her to a lot of success in high school. Last season she was the state champ in the 100 Fly (57.1) and second in the 200 Free (1:52.17). She was also the regional champ in the 100 Fly (58:13) and the 200 Free (1:54.94). She hopes to return to the states again this year.
Foster started swimming at a young age and has been swimming ever since. She has performed exceptionally well so far this season. At the Tri County Scrimmage, she placed 1st in the 100 Fly (57:74) and 1st in the 100 Free (54.00). Her 200 Free relay team placed 2nd (2:03). At the WV Wild Autumn Classic, she placed 2nd in the 200 Medley Race (2:12), 1st in the 200 IM (2:10), and 1st in the 100 Breast (1:11). At the WV CM Club Mountaineer Speedo Invite, she placed 1st in the 100 Fly with a personal best (55.02), 2nd in the 200 Free also with a personal best (1:51), and 4th in the 50 Free (24.34). Most recently at the WV Wild Winter Blast, she placed 1st in the 100 Fly (58.32) and 2nd in the 200 Free (1:57).
Foster is thankful for her supportive parents. They have been role models in her life and have always been there for her.
Outside of swimming for Winfield High School, Foster also swims for her club team, the WV Wild. She is a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, president of the Beta Club, and vice president of the Spanish Honor Society. She has verbally committed to continue her swim career at Queens University of Charlotte. She plans to major in pre-med.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.