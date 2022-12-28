The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Madeline Foster of Winfield High School is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Madeline Foster of Winfield High School.

Foster is a member of the girl’s varsity swim team. She is a determined athlete, which has led her to a lot of success in high school. Last season she was the state champ in the 100 Fly (57.1) and second in the 200 Free (1:52.17). She was also the regional champ in the 100 Fly (58:13) and the 200 Free (1:54.94). She hopes to return to the states again this year.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

