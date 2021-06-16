Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Abby Fowler of the Hurricane High School track team.
Fowler, a senior, is the top sprinter at Hurricane High School. She has been a key component in the team’s success over the last four years and has qualified and placed at the West Virginia State meet every season in multiple events. Hurricane ended the season this past weekend, placing 4th at the WV State Meet at Laidley Field. Fowler was the anchor of the 4x100 relay team at the state meet, placing 2nd with a personal record time of 50.38. She also was the anchor for the 4x200 relay team which placed 2nd with a personal record time of 1:45.32.
She had an impressive senior season. Her 4x100 relay team placed first at the Tudor’s Biscuit World meet with a time of 51.36, placed 1st at the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet with a time of 51.63, and placed 1st at the Regionals meet with a time of 51.52. Her 4x200 relay team placed 1st at Tudor’s Biscuit World with a time of 1:49.42 and placed 1st at the Regionals meet with a time of 1:46.91.
As an individual, she ran some impressive times in the 200-meter dash over the course of the season. At the Tudor’s Biscuit World Meet, she placed 1st and had a personal best time of 26.23, at the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet she placed 1st with a time of 26.63 and placed 2nd at Regionals with a time of 26.57.
“There’s never a day that Abby doesn’t give it her all, and that shows on the track every weekend. She’s gutsy, extremely coachable, modest, and a reason I am so proud to be one of the Hurricane High School track coaches,” said Coach Sargent.
When Fowler is not running track, she is a member of the Hurricane soccer team, the National Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She will attend West Virginia Wesleyan in the fall to play soccer. She will be study elementary education with a minor in special education.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.