Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Madison Francis of the Hurricane High School soccer team.
Francis is a center back and attacking mid-fielder, three-year varsity starter. She had a strong freshman season. She was named to AAA All-State second-team, first-team All-Conference, and first-team All-Region. Last season was cut short, so she is hoping to be able to step it up this season as an upperclassman and leader on the team.
Hurricane earned a shutout victory against Greenbrier East 3-0, with Francis scoring one of the goals. On Tuesday they had another shut out against St. Albans 8-0, where Francis earned Player of the Game for her impressive performance. She scored two goals and had one assist. On Saturday they traveled to Russell, Kentucky, with yet another shutout 8-0 with Francis scoring one goal. Her goal is to be named the Defender of the Year.
“Madison Francis is a dynamic soccer player, she’s a sound defensive presence at center back and an offensive threat at center mid. As our most experienced defender, she’s taken on a leadership role this year,” said head coach Shelley Young.
Francis started playing soccer when she was just 4 years old. Her favorite part about playing soccer is being part of a team and the relationships with her coaches and teammates. A 4.0 student, Francis is a member of the West Virginia Futbol Club, the West Virginia Olympic Development Program and is a hurdler for the Hurricane track team. After high school, she hopes to continue her soccer career in college where she plans to study to become a physical therapist.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
