Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Allie Germann of the Winfield High School Track Team.
Winfield’s girls track team has been steamrolling the competition this season. The team has yet to lose a meet this season. They are ready to return to the State Meet and defend their state title.
Leading the team in points every meet is senior Germann. Last season she earned high point (40 points) at the WV State Track meet, which aided her team becoming state champs. She placed first in 100m dash (12.60), the 200m dash (26.90), the 400m dash (59.70), and the long jump (17-01). She is ready to return this year and defend her state titles. It is a goal of hers to set personal records in all her events.
Germann is currently ranked first in the state in the 100m dash (12.59, Hurricane Invitational), the 200m dash (26.50, Dick Dunlap), and the long jump (17-05, Hurricane Invitational). She is also ranked second in the state in the 400m dash (1:01.12). She has placed in the top four runners in all her events at every meet this season.
“I love the feeling of racing and the adrenaline rush. It’s just a great atmosphere,” Germann said.
She is grateful for her family, coaches, and teammates for being so supportive this season and helping her get where she is today.
Outside of running track, Germann is also a member of the school’s cross-country team that won a state title this past season and the school’s soccer team. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew, and Key Club. She has committed to run track at the University of South Alabama and will be studying exercise science. She hopes to continue her education to become a physical therapist.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.