Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to junior Hannah Goes of the Winfield High School soccer team.
The Generals soccer team is one of the top AA teams in the state. They are currently 15-2-3 and undefeated in their conference 6-0. Varsity starter Goes has been a crucial aspect of the team’s success this season. As a midfielder, she has scored 6 goals and has had 9 assists so far this season.
“Hannah is a phenomenal player. One of the most technically sound players I have ever watched at this level. She is a captain for our team and leads our team well. Her knowledge for the game is exceptional. She can achieve anything she puts her mind to on and off the field,” said head coach Jade Lewis.
Goes said she believes her teammates and her coaches are a big reason she has been successful. She is thankful for the support from them over the years and that they have always been there to lift her up when she gets down.
The Generals are on a 4-game win streak, including some big wins against Logan 2-0 and Hurricane 2-0, with Hannah scoring one of the goals against Hurricane. This past week was sectional playoffs and the Generals beat Poca 6-0, with Hannah scoring one of the goals and dispensing an assist to aid her team, sending them to sectional finals. On Saturday, they defeated St. Joe Central (1-0), earning them the title of sectional champs with Hannah assisting one of her teammates with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Generals will be advancing onto the regional championship.
Hannah is a well-rounded individual with her talents and interests extending beyond soccer. She is involved in FCA, Link Crew, and is involved in her church. When she is not playing soccer for Winfield, she plays for the West Virginia Futbol Club. She plans to continue her soccer career in college and hopes to study to become an orthodontist.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
