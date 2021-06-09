Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Dianna Goodman of the Winfield High School track team.
The pole vaulter has been making history this season. She broke the all-time state record at the Laidley Field Invitational clearing 12 feet and 5 inches. She has been striving to beat the record since she was a freshman. Last season, she placed 1st at the state meet, breaking the state meet record clearing 11 feet and 4 inches.
Goodman’s talents extend beyond pole vault. She is a member of the 4x100 team, which is currently ranked 2nd in the state with a time of 53.02, and she is a member of the 4x200 team, which is currently ranked 5th in the state with a time of 1:53. She also is a long jumper. At the Tudor’s Biscuit World meet, she placed second with a jump of 16.02, which earned her the ranking of 3rd in the state.
At Regionals this past weekend, she placed first in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12 feet, and placed 2nd in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet 6 inches. The 4x100 meter relay team placed first with a personal record time of 52.90 and the 4x200 meter relay team placed first as well with a personal record time of 1:51.53. As a result, she qualifies for states in all her events.
“She has tremendous character. She is a very coachable young lady that works hard and spends more hours of practice than anyone. She is very deserving,” said Coach Bailey.
Goodman started pole vaulting when she was in the sixth grade because Dad is the pole vault coach at the middle school and her brother was a pole vaulter.
“I always liked the feeling of floating over the bar,” said Goodman.
She hopes to beat her brother’s record before the season is over.
Goodman is a member of the Spanish Honoree and National Honor Society. She is going to Marshall University in the fall to pole vault. While she is there, she plans to study exercise science and potentially go on to be a physical therapist or an occupational therapist.
