Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Kenzie Hale of the Winfield High School softball team.
Winfield has been sweeping the competition this season with a 18-4 record. They are currently ranked 1st in AA and 1st in the Cardinal Conference. First baseman Hale has been a force to be reckoned with. Against Point Pleasant, she went 2 for 2 with a double to lead the Generals to a shutout (8-0). In the win against Sissonville (6-3), Hale launched a three-run homer.
“She’s a team-first type of player. She loves her teammates, and she is one of the better players we have on the team at trying to keep everybody going the same direction,” said Coach Steve Hensley. “She has gotten better every year and has learned how to handle setbacks.”
She has a .373 batting average and .0954 fielding percentage. So far this season, she has 4 doubles, 4 home runs, and 17 RBIs.
Hale started playing when she was 5 years old. She has always loved the team aspect of the sport.
“This is the best team I’ve ever been on,” she said.
With this being the last season for many of the girls, they know that every game matters and they are striving to be state champs this year.
Playing a big role in Hale’s success are her parents. They have always been supportive of her and always seem to know what to say to help her and push her to do her best.
It has always been a goal of Hale to play softball in college. She announced at the beginning of this year that she has achieved that goal and will be playing at Shawnee State University next year. She plans to pursue a career in nursing.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.