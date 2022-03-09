Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Chloe Hale of Buffalo High School basketball team.
The Bisons basketball team has really stepped it up at the end of the season. Out of their last eight games, they are 7-1 including wins against Poca (51-32), Point Pleasant (47-16), and Sherman (66-29).
They had a dream of going to the state tournament, and that dream is finally coming true! On Thursday, the Bisons earned their ticket by defeating Ravenswood, a team that knocked them out of regionals last season and a team they narrowly defeated earlier in the season 57 to 56. At halftime of the regional game, the score was 18 to 18, and then the Lady Bison came out and had an impressive second half. They never let off the gas and ended up winning 51 to 42.
The team’s 5-foot-11 center, Chloe Hale, has been a major component in the team’s success this season. She averages 8 points a game and 6 rebounds. In the regional game, Chloe scored 12 crucial points for her team.
“She is a very unselfish player, great teammate, and great student,” said Head Coach Mike Kelly. “Chloe has really improved her game this year. She works hard every day in practice.”
Hale attributes her success to her determination and her drive to work hard for her teammates. She is thankful for Coach Tara, who has helped push her and has been a role model for her this season.
Hale began playing when she was in middle school. She loves the friendships she has made because of being involved in sports. When she is not playing basketball, she is a member of the school’s track and volleyball team. She is also a member of the student council. She has an impressive 4.13 GPA.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
