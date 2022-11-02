The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Buffalo High School volleyball player Chloe Hale is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Chloe Hale of Buffalo High School’s volleyball team.

The Buffalo Bisons volleyball broke the school record last Tuesday with most wins in a season. The team is currently 38-6. The team is on a six-game win streak, including wins against Greenbrier West (2-0), Oak Hill (2-0), Clay County (2-0), St. Albans (2-0), South Charleston (2-0), and Ripley (2-1). Hale has been leading the team in kills, blocks and receptions. Her hitting percentage is 0.48, she averages 6.2 kills per set, and serve receives and serves is at 0.95, and she has 59 blocks this season. In the team’s last regular-season match, she broke the school record for most kills in a season with 615 kills.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

