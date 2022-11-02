Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Chloe Hale of Buffalo High School’s volleyball team.
The Buffalo Bisons volleyball broke the school record last Tuesday with most wins in a season. The team is currently 38-6. The team is on a six-game win streak, including wins against Greenbrier West (2-0), Oak Hill (2-0), Clay County (2-0), St. Albans (2-0), South Charleston (2-0), and Ripley (2-1). Hale has been leading the team in kills, blocks and receptions. Her hitting percentage is 0.48, she averages 6.2 kills per set, and serve receives and serves is at 0.95, and she has 59 blocks this season. In the team’s last regular-season match, she broke the school record for most kills in a season with 615 kills.
In her time at Buffalo, she has earned All-Tournament team, first team All-State and honorable mention All-State. She has also helped her team win three sectional championships.
“The most impressive thing about Chloe is her humility. It’s always team first with her. She’s the first to help a teammate up, give encouragement, or celebrate their big play,” said Coach Clendenin. He continued, “She is an outstanding player but even more of an outstanding young lady.”
Hale began playing when she was in middle school. She loves the friendships she has made because of being involved in sports. When she is not playing volleyball, she is a member of the school’s track and basketball team. She is the student council president, National Honor Society vice president, member of Future Business leaders of America, and member of Link crew. She plans to attend WVU next fall.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
