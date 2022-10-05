The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Audrey Hall and Ella Hardin, both of the Hurricane High School cross country team, are Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week awards to both Audrey Hall and Ella Hardin of the Hurricane High School cross country team.

The Hurricane cross country team has some talented runners this year, including senior Audrey Hall — ranked second in the state — and sophomore Ella Hardin — ranked fourth in the state.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

