Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week awards to both Audrey Hall and Ella Hardin of the Hurricane High School cross country team.
The Hurricane cross country team has some talented runners this year, including senior Audrey Hall — ranked second in the state — and sophomore Ella Hardin — ranked fourth in the state.
Hall has been Hurricane’s top runner since she was a freshman and has consistently placed in the top 10 at the state meet and was the MSAC 2021 runner of the year.
“She is humble and works hard for everything that she does,” said Coach Cunningham.
Hardin has stepped it up from last year; through the guidance of coaches and teammates, she has intensified her off-season training to prepare her for this year.
“She works hard and just wants to do her best not only for herself, but for her team,” said Coach Cunningham.
The pair started the season off strong at the St. Mary’s XC Festival, one of the largest meets in the state and the location of the state meet. Hall placed first (19:51) and Hardin placed second (20:21). Hardin competed at the Dragons Run by the River and the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational, placing second at both (19:41; 19:40).
The team traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the Adidas XC Challenge and to Louisville for Live in Lou Classic. Hall placed 8th (18:23) at Adidas and placed 6th (18:37) at Louisville. Hardin placed 16th (18:39) at Adidas and 10th (18:58) at Louisville.
Hall and Hardin are also members of the school’s track team. Last season, Hall placed second in the 1600m run (4:58) and third in the 800m run (2:18). Hardin and Hall were members of the 4x800 team that placed fourth. Hardin placed fifth in the 3200m run (11:16). The team placed third overall. When they aren’t running, they are also involved in several school clubs. Hall is a member of the National Honor Society and Hardin is a member of the National Art Honor Society, Helping Paws, and the Book Club.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
