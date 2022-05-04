Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Audrey Hall and Lily Haught of the Hurricane High School
Track Team.
Hurricane has a talented group of track athletes this season. Standouts on the team are two juniors, distance runner Hall and hurdler Haught. They have been sweeping their events so far this season.
“Athletes like Audrey and Lilly are really going to be missed when they graduate. They are always working hard and have set such a good example for the underclassmen,” said coach Jimmy Cunnigham.
Hall began running in middle school because of her friends. She has broken multiple school records this year. At the Mountaineer Showcase, she broke a 12-year-old, 3200-meter school record, by running a 10:39.36, which is also one of the top fastest times in state history. She is currently ranked 3rd in the state. She also broke her own school record in the 1600 meter this past weekend at Tudor’s Biscuit World Relays by running a sub-5 time of 4:59.82, placing 1st. She is currently ranked 4th in the state. Hall is also ranked 5th in the state in the 800-meter run. At Tudor’s Biscuit World Relays, she hit a season PR of 2:16.69.
“She is humble and she’s a hard worker. A combination that is rare to find,” said Cunningham.
Haught started running when she was in sixth grade. She started hurdling because her friend’s dad started coaching. She has always liked the mental aspect of hurdling because of the rhythm and technique involved. Haught is the 2021 state champion in the 300m hurdles and the 100m high hurdles and she plans to defend that title. She is currently ranked 1st in the state in the 100m high hurdles with a time of 15.15 and is ranked 2nd in the state in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.00. She is also ranked 7th in the 200m dash. This past weekend she hit a season PR in the 100m high hurdles with a time of 15:08 (1st) and in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.67 (1st).
“She is willing to do the extra work that needs to be done to keep getting better,” said Coach Cunnigham.
Outside of track, Hall and Haught are both members of other school-related organizations. Hall is a member of the National Honor Society and Math Field Day, and Haught is a member of National Honor Society and Hurricane’s competitive cheer team. They both have plans to run in college.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.