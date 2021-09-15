Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to junior Kate Hall of the Winfield High School soccer team.
The undefeated Generals have had a phenomenal start to their season. Hall, a junior, has been the leading scorer this season for the Generals. They are currently 7-0-1, with 5 of those games being shutouts. As a forward, Hall has scored 11 of the 34 team goals and has had 3 assists. Some top highlights so far this season for Hall are the game against Nitro (12-0), with Hall scoring 5 goals and one assist, earning a hat trick in the shutout against Poca (8-0), and scoring 2 goals (6-1) against Linsly. Most recently, the Generals gave Williamstown their first loss (3-1) with Hall dispensing an assist to aid her team.
Hall attributes her success to her supportive teammates and coaches. Her goals this season are to continue to grow as an athlete. As just a sophomore, she was named to the All-Cardinal Conference Honorable Mention. With the strong season that she has had so far, she has the opportunity to put up some impressive stats and to surpass her previous achievements. She believes that if her team continues to play their hardest, that they can make it to the state tournament.
“Hall is a phenomenal all-around player. She is technically sound, has exceptional knowledge of the game, and is a team player. She will do great things in life on and off the field,” said Coach Jade Smith.
Hall began playing soccer when she was 5 years old because of her older sister. She has always loved soccer and the friendships she has made over the years.
Hall excels on and off the field. She is involved in Key Club and FCA and has a 4.0 GPA. When she is not playing soccer for Winfield, she plays for the WV Futbol Club. She plans to go to college and study speech pathology.
