The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Audrey Hall 23.jpg

Audrey Hall of the Hurricane High School track team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Audrey Hall of the Hurricane High School track team.

Hall has been Hurricane’s top distance runner for the last two seasons. Last year, she placed third in the 800m (2:18), second in the 1600m (4:58), and her 4x800 placed fourth at the state meet (9:58). According to best performances at the time of writing this article, she is ranked second in the state in the 800m (2:15, Tudor’s Relay meet), ranked third in the 1600m (5:05, Tudor’s Relay meet), and her 4x800 relay team is ranked third (9:59, MSAC).

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you