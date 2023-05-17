Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Audrey Hall of the Hurricane High School track team.
Hall has been Hurricane’s top distance runner for the last two seasons. Last year, she placed third in the 800m (2:18), second in the 1600m (4:58), and her 4x800 placed fourth at the state meet (9:58). According to best performances at the time of writing this article, she is ranked second in the state in the 800m (2:15, Tudor’s Relay meet), ranked third in the 1600m (5:05, Tudor’s Relay meet), and her 4x800 relay team is ranked third (9:59, MSAC).
At the Mountain State Athletic Conference, she placed first in the 800m (2:18) and the 4x800 relay team placed first (9:59). At the Regional meet, she placed first in the 800m, first in the 1600m, and the 4x800 relay also placed first. She qualified in all her events, so she will be running at the state track meet which starts this Friday.
Hall has been grateful for her time at Hurricane and wants to wrap up her senior season on a high note. She hopes to place in the top three in all her events. “We’re all really supportive of each other and always wanting to do really well, and that makes it a lot more fun,” she said.
When Hall isn’t running track, she is also a member of the school’s cross country team, National Honor Society and Leo Club. She will head to WVU in the fall to continue her track and cross-country career. She will study biomechanical engineering.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
