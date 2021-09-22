Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Audrey Hall of Hurricane High School cross country team.
The Hurricane cross country team has done exceptionally well this season and is currently ranked second in the state AAA division. Leading the team at each meet is junior Audrey Hall. She is currently ranked third in the AAA division. At the first meet, Dutch Miller Invitational in Huntington, the team placed first (45), and Hall placed 1st (19:41). At St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival at Cabell Midland, the state meet course, the team placed 1st (36) and Hall placed second (19:17). The team traveled to Parkersburg for the Chick-fil-a Invitational where they placed second (79) and Hall placed second (18:36). This past weekend the team participated in the Giovanni’s Pizza Boyd County Invitational in Kentucky where they placed first (45), and Hall placed first with a personal record of 18:30.
Hall, who began running cross country in the sixth grade, attributes her success to the support of her teammates, specifically Asha Bora who has been a role model for her and has pushed her to do her best.
Hall said she hopes to continue to improve her times and place higher at states this season. Last season, she placed first at the Mountain State Athletic Conference (20:17), second at Regionals — AAA IV (19:51), and sixth at the WV State meet (19:41). The new coaching staff Jimmy Cunningham and Dru Bora have been very impressed with the team’s success and Hall’s performance this season. They stated that she has been a role model to the underclassman through her behavior and her work ethic. They attribute her success to her determination and passion for the sport.
Hall has an impressive 4.25 GPA, and outside of cross country, she is also a member of the track team and the National Honor Society. After high school, she plans on going to college and hopes to continue her running career at the next level.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
