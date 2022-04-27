Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Kyndall “Punkie” Harper of the St. Albans softball team.
The St. Albans softball team has been blowing out every team they encounter, with 10 of their games ending in mercy-rule fashion. They are fighting for every win and ready to return to the state tournament. They lost six seniors and ended last season 32-3 and state runner-up. The incoming freshman had big shoes to fill, and they have stepped up to the plate.
Stand out freshman first baseman Harper has proven to be an asset. In 18 games, she has had 31 hits, 12 home runs, and 32 RBIs. The step-up in competition from middle school to high school has not slowed her down — if anything, it has propelled her to succeed. She credits her hard work in the offseason with her coaches for her impressive debut.
“Punkie is a great kid with a tremendous work ethic. Her approach to this season should be a blueprint for all rising ninth-graders in this area, that if you want to play, the only person that can make that happen is you,” said coach Christian Watts.
Harper started playing softball when she was just 5 years old after quitting pageants. Softball has become her happy place and her home. Her many coaches over the years have been role models to her. She is thankful for their encouragement and how they lead by example. It is Harper’s goal to play softball in college and to study sports management.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
