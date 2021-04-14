Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Isabella Hart of Hurricane High School.
The Hurricane swim team is currently ranked second in the AAA Region 4. Their top swimmer, Isabella Hart, is a senior this year.
“Bella is a fierce competitor that excels at everything she does both academically and athletically. She puts the time and hard work in every day. She is very respected as a leader and a friend to her teammates and an absolute joy to coach,” said Coach Jack Coulter.
At the MSAC meet, she placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.09) and placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:03). At Regionals this past weekend, she placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.59) beating her own school record, and placed second in the 100 freestyle (54.84). She was a member of the 200 medley team that placed second (2:00.90) and of the 200 freestyle relay that placed second (1:50.67). She will be moving on to states in her individual events and her relays teams.
“I know some people haven’t been able to get their sports season. I’m just really lucky, and so I’m channeling all that energy into just performing well,” said Isabella. She hopes to medal in all of her events.
Isabella has always looked up to Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.
“I’m planning on majoring in aerospace engineering. She is a really big inspiration to me just because she never gave up on her dreams, even whenever it was a time where women weren’t really respected in the STEM field,” said Isabella, “If she can follow her dreams I can do that, whether it be in swimming, or just in life in general and my career.”
Isabella is an active member of the cheerleading team and member of the WV Wild swim team. She serves her school as Student Body Treasurer, National Honor Society Vice President, Link Crew Ambassador, member of Mu Alpha Theta, and she is involved in many other community organizations.
After high school, Isabella plans to attend West Virginia University on the Bucklew Scholarship and dual major in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.