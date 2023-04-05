Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Lily Haught of the Hurricane High School track team.
Haught, a senior, has been a phenomenal athlete for the Hurricane track team. She is the team’s best hurdler and sprinter. She has already had some amazing times this season that are closing in on her personal bests.
“She’s just one of those athletes that shows up no matter what. She trains on her own even in the summers and offseason. She does what it takes, and her performance shows that,” said her hurdling coach, Justin Tidd.
At the Ripley HS Viking Classic, she placed 1st in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.92, just shy of her personal best of 14.84. At the Carlos Akers & Doc Hale Memorial, she placed 2nd in the 200m with a time of 26.98, placed 1st in the 100 hurdle with a time of 15.02, and placed 1st in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.76.
“Lily is probably one of the hardest workers that we’ve ever had here at Hurricane,” said head coach Jimmy Cunningham. “She is funny, smart, friendly, and a hard worker. She wants to help and always wants to get better. She is her own hardest critic.”
Haught started running track in the 6th grade. She loves the individualism of the sport and the competitive aspect. She has high hopes for the season and her goal is to place at states in all of her events. Last season at the state meet, she placed 1st in the 100m hurdles (14.87), 1st in the 300 hurdles (44.95), and her relay teams placed 4th (Shuttles) and 6th (4x100).
Her role model is Sydney McLaughlin, an American hurdler and sprinter. She has always looked up to her because of her athletic success at such a young age. When she is not running track, she is an active member of the Hurricane cheer squad, National Honor society, and involved at her church.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
