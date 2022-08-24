The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Savannah Hawkins

Savannah Hawkins of the Hurricane High School Golf Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Savannah Hawkins of the Hurricane High School Golf Team.

Hurricane has several talented returning golfers this year, including Hawkins, who has been making a name for herself since she was just 14 years old. She is the youngest player to ever win the women’s division of the West Virginia Junior Amateur. She was the top performer on her team last year at states and finished T11. She has been competing in tournaments over the summer to prepare for the season. She placed second this year at the Women’s WV State Amateur, just three strokes behind the champion.

