Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Savannah Hawkins of the Hurricane High School Golf Team.
Hurricane has several talented returning golfers this year, including Hawkins, who has been making a name for herself since she was just 14 years old. She is the youngest player to ever win the women’s division of the West Virginia Junior Amateur. She was the top performer on her team last year at states and finished T11. She has been competing in tournaments over the summer to prepare for the season. She placed second this year at the Women’s WV State Amateur, just three strokes behind the champion.
She has played a key role in the team’s success this season. This year she finished fifth in the Duke Ridgeley and had a respectable showing in the Callaway Tour high school series as well, placing T5.
It is her goal to break her low score of 2-under par at Sleepy Hollow, which we have no doubt she will achieve this season.
“I think consistency is the key. I feel like I’ve been a lot more consistent this year. Last year was kind of like here or there. But this year, I’m trying to bring it down to a little more consistency,” Hawkins said.
“Savannah is an absolute beast on the course. Yesterday we played our first regular match for this season against an Ohio team, and because they have separate clubs for boys and girls, they had her tee off from the mens’ tees since she was technically golfing against a mens team. She still had the lowest score of the round. She makes the best decisions, plays with all heart, and I couldn’t ask for a better golfer on my team!” said Coach Courtney Dolin.
Hawkins has plans to play golf in college. When not playing golf, she is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and Link crew.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
