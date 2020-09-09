Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to freshman Savannah Hawkins of the Hurricane High School Golf Team.
Hawkins started her high school career already as one of the top female golfers in West Virginia, having captured around 100 junior tournaments across the southeast. This summer, she won the Callaway Golf Junior Tour season finale, shooting a 79, and was the tour player of the year for the girls 15-18 age bracket. Hawkins secured the Junior Match Play and the youngest player to win the Junior Amateur with impressive scores of 73 and 74. She also recently placed 6th at the West Virginia Women’s State Amateur tournament.
Now midway through the high school season, Hawkins has had strong performances, including a score of 75 at the Duke Ridgely Invitational to help Hurricane bring home second place; she also earned All-Tournament honors.
Hawkins finished 18th out of 105 golfers in the WVGA High School Invite at Bel Meadow Golf Club on Aug. 21. On Sept. 1, she placed third in the West Virginia Girls’ Golf Invitational with an 81 and was named to the All-Tournament team. Then the following day, Hawkins helped lead the Redskins over the Winfield Generals in a dual match with a remarkable one over par on 9 holes.
Assistant Coach Courtney Dolin remarked how lucky they are to have Savannah on their team.
“She is just an absolute joy. Players as talented as her are a rare sight,” commented Dolin. “Savannah is a mature player and is always composed throughout the match, regardless of the score.”
Hawkins began playing golf when she was only 7 and played in her first tournament when she was just 9 years old.
“My dad is the biggest reason I started playing and has taught me everything I know about golf,” she said.
Hawkins said her favorite part of the sport is the pressure and competition, and she has her eyes on the future.
“My goal is to make it to states this year and I want to continue to improve my scores,” she said.
Following high school, Hawkins said, she wants to continue her golf career at the collegiate level.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.