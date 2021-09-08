Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Hayley Hovious of the Winfield High School volleyball team.
The Generals have begun the season strong with a 7-1 record. They started out with a quad tournament at Chapmanville, where they defeated Chapmanville (2-0), Logan (2-0), and Scott (2-0). Last week they had a doubleheader with Nitro and Poca and defeated both. Then this past weekend, they had another quad tournament where they defeated Sissonville (2-0), lost to Herbert Hoover (1-2), and Wayne (2-0).
Junior Hayley Hovious has been a crucial component of the team. As just a freshman, she was All-State Special Honorable Mention and First Team All-Cardinal Conference (2019). As a sophomore, she was named to First Team All-Cardinal Conference and had 93 recorded kills for the season — which is incredible when you consider the fact that they didn’t have a full season due to COVID-19 (2020).
Hovious said she hopes to surpass those achievements this season. So far this season, she has 83 kills.
“Hayley is the player that I can always depend on to give 110%, no matter what I ask of her and where she is on the floor. Her role on the floor is crucial to our team’s success, whether it be as a hitter, a blocker or a passer. She’s a smart player and knows how to read where a ball is going, where to place a ball, how to hit around a block, and she isn’t afraid to throw herself to the ground to get a ball,” said Coach Campbell. “Hayley’s presence on the court helps lead the team to success not only with her skills, but with her ability to remain calm in stressful situations, and in the way that she always encourages her teammates. She always has such a calming presence on the floor, but I love to see her explode with excitement when her teammates are successful with a play or a tough rally.”
Hovious is involved in Link crew and the Putnam County Volleyball Club. After high school, she hopes to continue her volleyball career into college. Hovious is a phenomenal student, as well, and she plans to study biology.
Look for more Gamers of the Week presented by the Putnam Herald and Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. every Friday.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
