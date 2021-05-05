Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Katy Limanen of the Hurricane High School Tennis team.
Hurricane’s tennis team is thrilled to be having a season this year. No. 2 singles athlete Katy Limanen has started out her season undefeated, 5-0. She and her doubles partner have only lost one match so far this season. She participated in the 2019 WV state tennis tournament and is ready to return. Limanen attributes her success to her hard work and dedication. Her Mimi, Bonnie, has been her inspiration.
“She taught me to never give up and to always just keep going no matter what, even when times get hard,” she said.
Limamen has been playing tennis for about 10 years.
“My favorite part about tennis is playing singles, because I love how it’s all up to me and then I can coach myself through the game,” said Limamen.
So far this season, she has defeated Cabell Midland 8-1, George Washington 8-2, Huntington 8-2, Spring Valley 8-0, and most recently Parkersburg 8-1.
“My team is really a main factor in my success, by cheering me on in matches and keeping me positive even when I lose a point. My coach, Kendra, is a really good coach and always gives me good tips along the way.”
Hurricane Head Coach Kendra White explained what has made Limanen so vital to their success this season.
“Katy is an outstanding, well-rounded athlete. She is a fierce competitor that comes prepared to compete and stays focused throughout the match. She is coachable, liked by her peers, and maintains a high level of discipline. We are lucky to have such a wonderful girl on and off our courts at Hurricane High School.”
When Katy is not playing tennis, she is also a member of the Hurricane swim team, volunteers at her church, helps with Backpack Buddies, and teaches lessons at Sleepy Hollow. She hopes to play tennis at the collegiate level and plans to study to become a pediatric dentist.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.