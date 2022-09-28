The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Grace Dickerson, a senior on the Hurricane High School volleyball team, is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week's Female Gamer of the Week to senior Grace Dickerson of the Hurricane High School volleyball team.

Hurricane Volleyball has been quashing their competition all season. They are currently 12-4, including several substantial wins over notoriously talented teams. Recent wins include George Washington (2-0, 2-0), Capital (2-0, 2-0) and Spring Valley (2-0). They are looking to return to states for the third year in a row. Last year they finished the year as sectional and regional champions.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

