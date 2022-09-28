Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Grace Dickerson of the Hurricane High School volleyball team.
Hurricane Volleyball has been quashing their competition all season. They are currently 12-4, including several substantial wins over notoriously talented teams. Recent wins include George Washington (2-0, 2-0), Capital (2-0, 2-0) and Spring Valley (2-0). They are looking to return to states for the third year in a row. Last year they finished the year as sectional and regional champions.
Hurricane has a roster full of experienced upperclassmen who are ready to do what it takes to take their team to the top. Dickerson, the team’s libero, is the backbone of the team’s defense.
“Grace is the definition of a fighter,” said Head Coach Allie Douglas. “She is constantly digging hard hits and sacrificing her body for amazing back-row plays.”
Dickerson leads the team in digs, averaging 4 per set. In the team’s winning match against George Washington, she had a match high of 16 digs. She has 546 in her career.
“Grace is a hard worker and proves herself day in and day out, whether it be on the court or in school. It’s been an honor to be part of her volleyball journey,” said Coach Douglas.
Dickerson started playing volleyball in sixth grade. She loves the fast-paced nature of the sport. She is always putting in the extra work to be the best player she can be.
“My parents have always encouraged me to do my best, whether that’s in a sport or in school or in life. They’re always there to give me help when I need it,” she said.
In addition to playing volleyball, Dickerson is a member of the Leo Club, Environmental Club, Chemistry Club, Society of Women Engineers, historian for National Honor Society, and vice president of Helping Paws. When she graduates, she plans to go to college to study to become a doctor.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
