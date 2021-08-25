Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to sophomore Savannah Hawkins of the Hurricane High School golf team.
Hawkins is coming off strong finishes this summer to lead her into the high school season. Being one of the youngest competitors in the field, Hawkins placed 4th at the WV State Amateur with a 26 over par. She received low honors for the third year in a row. To round out the summer, she finished runner-up in the WVGA Junior Championship, Junior Match Play, and placed second after a sudden-death playoff at the WV Junior Amateur championship.
Hurricane’s season thus far has been impacted with inclement weather, limiting matches. In their first tournament, the Capital City Classic at Edgewood, Hawkins placed fourth with an impressive 72. At the Parkersburg Invitational, she had a strong round tying for seventh with a 78. Hawkins is focused on each round with her goal being to play at the states this year.
Hawkins said she has always loved the sport of golf. She would watch golf on TV with her dad and it inspired her to start playing. Her dad began teaching her to play golf when she was around 6 years old, and she played in her first tournament when she was 9 years old.
“I love that it’s different every day. It’s always a challenge for me. I try to go out every day and beat my record score,” stated Hawkins.
Her favorite thing about playing at Hurricane is that she gets to play for something bigger than herself. She is thankful to have great teammates and encouraging coaches to support her.
“Savannah is every coach’s dream. Her drive and determination are unparalleled, and she always strives to do better. And if that’s not enough, she is an absolutely wonderful person off the course, as well. She has won or placed in countless Calloway tournaments this summer, and I can’t wait to see what she does during our season. She always makes me so proud! For just being a sophomore, she plays with such discipline — she is truly a joy to watch out there,” said assistant coach Courtney Dolin.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
