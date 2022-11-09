The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Abigail Deel of the Hurricane volleyball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Abigail Deel of the Hurricane volleyball team.

Hurricane just wrapped up the season this past weekend, ending with an impressive 35-12-1 record. The highlight of their season was winning the team’s first-ever MSAC championship. They edged out Huntington in the semi-finals with the help of Deel’s match point kill. The team went on to defeat Parkersburg, the host and previous MSAC champion, in the finals securing the title (26-24, 25-18).

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

