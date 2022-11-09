Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Abigail Deel of the Hurricane volleyball team.
Hurricane just wrapped up the season this past weekend, ending with an impressive 35-12-1 record. The highlight of their season was winning the team’s first-ever MSAC championship. They edged out Huntington in the semi-finals with the help of Deel’s match point kill. The team went on to defeat Parkersburg, the host and previous MSAC champion, in the finals securing the title (26-24, 25-18).
“Junior Abigail Deel has become a vital part of the team’s rotation. She has finally had their first full year and hasn’t looked back. She brings spunk and quick wit to the game. Abigail is a huge asset on the offensive side of our rotation. She is versatile and can hit and block from any position. All season, Abigail has led the team with her hitting percentage,” said Head Coach Allie Douglas.
At MSAC conference tournament day, Deel had 41 kills and had an impressive hitting percentage of .390. This season she averaged 2.6 kills per set and ended the season with 289 kills.
Abigail started playing volleyball in sixth grade after her mom convinced her to go to a volleyball camp, and she’s been playing ever since. She is thankful for her coaches over the years, who have pushed her to be her best. She appreciates the support she has received from her parents.
When she isn’t playing for the school, she is a member of the Putnam County volleyball club. She hopes to continue her volleyball career into college and plans on studying to become a physical therapist.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
