Female Gamer of the Week to Lily Haught of the Hurricane High School track team.
Despite being just a freshman, Haught has started out the season as one of the top runners in the state. She is currently ranked 1st in the state in the 100-meter high hurdles, ranked 3rd in the 300-meter hurdles, and ranked 3rd in the 200-meter dash. She is also a member of the 4x100 that is ranked 3rd in the state and the 4x200 that is ranked 2nd.
Lily has placed first at every meet in the 100m high hurdles with her best time being 15.63 at the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial. She has also placed 1st at every meet in the 300m hurdles with her best time being 48.95 at the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial. At the Dick Dunlap Classic she ran the 200m dash and placed 3rd with a time of 26.50. Her relay teams have placed 1st at every meet with the 4x100 team’s best being 51.77 at the Dick Dunlap Classic and the 4x200 team’s best being 1:48.95 at the Hurricane Invitational.
“Lily always has a smile on her face and is a hard worker on and off the track. She is driven to be the best she can be at everything she’s involved in, whether athletically, academically, or anything in between,” said Coach Sargent. “Lily has all the talent in the world. She surprises us on a regular basis with her accomplishments and ability. She is extremely coachable and is always striving to improve as a runner and a teammate. If you’re lucky enough to see her on the track, it won’t take long to pick out which one she is, because you quickly notice there’s something special happening out there once she starts racing.”
Lily started running track in the sixth grade. She loves the individualism of the sport and the competitive aspect. She has high hopes for the season, and it is her goal to place at states in all of her events. Her role model is Sydney McLaughlin, an American hurdler and sprinter. She has always looked up to her because of her athletic success at such a young age. When she is not running track, she is an active member of the Hurricane cheer squad. She is also a member of the competitive cheer squad, Amp Athletics.
The Hurricane track team’s next meet is the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays.
