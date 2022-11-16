Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week, Stella Kincaid and Ava Tue of the Winfield volleyball team.
Winfield’s volleyball season wrapped up last week after having a surge of momentum. Heading into the postseason, they had gained some energy and their team had started clicking again. They had some seasoned athletes experience some injuries, so some of the reserves had to step it up.
“We have really good chemistry and enjoy playing together,” said sophomore Ava Tue. “Even with some of our seniors out, we’ve worked hard and done really well.”
They defeated Poca 3-1 in sectional semifinals and went on to beat Nitro 3-0, earning them the title sectional champs. They advanced to regionals where they defeated Scott 3-2 and were runner-up in the regional championship against Wayne, earning their spot in the state tournament.
Team captain Stella Kincaid has been the team’s biggest encouragement to the younger athletes that have had to fill the gaps.
“She’s a leader on the floor,” said Coach Celeste Campbell. “She is always making sure that everyone is doing what they need to be doing.”
Kincaid has been playing volleyball since a young age thanks to her mom, who played volleyball in college, encouraging her to play. She fell in love with the sport and has enjoyed the bond she has developed with her teammates over the years.
Tue has earned her spot on the floor these last few games. She was given an opportunity when some athletes got injured and she has proven that she deserves to be on the court.
“Ava went in and crushed it,” Campbell said.
Tue started playing volleyball in middle school and has never looked back.
When Tue and Kincaid aren’t playing volleyball for the school, they are both members of the Putnam Volleyball Club. Kincaid is also a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Pep Club, and Link crew.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.