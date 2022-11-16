The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

stella kincaid and ava tue.jpg

Stella Kincaid and Ava Tue of the Winfield volleyball team are Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week, Stella Kincaid and Ava Tue of the Winfield volleyball team.

Winfield’s volleyball season wrapped up last week after having a surge of momentum. Heading into the postseason, they had gained some energy and their team had started clicking again. They had some seasoned athletes experience some injuries, so some of the reserves had to step it up.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

