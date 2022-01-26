Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Madeline Foster of Winfield High School.
Foster is a junior at Winfield High School and is a member of the girls’ varsity swim team.
“Maddie Foster is a leader in and out of the pool. She is humble, kind and always willing to help her teammates. Her will and determination to work hard at every practice is a motivating force to push the entire team to want to work hard,” said Coach Mike Bordenet.
She has been making a name for herself the last three years. Last year, she placed second in the 500 Free (5:16) and first in the 100 Fly (58.70) at regionals, and at the state meet she placed second in the 500 Free (5:07) and the 100 Fly (57.99). She hopes to return to states again this year and hopes that her relay team can go as well.
Foster started swimming when she was in elementary school and has been swimming ever since. She is currently ranked in the top five in the state in several individual events, including the 50 Free (5th, 25.33), 200 Free (4th, 2:00.46), 500 Free (1st, 5:12), 100 Breast (4th, 1:12), 100 Fly (4th, 49.87), and 200 IM (3rd, 2:15).
In her latest meet, the WV Wild MLK Invitational, she placed second in the 50 Free (25.33), first place in the 100 Breast (1:14.39), and she was a member of the 200 Medley Relay, which placed 2nd (2:19).
Foster is thankful for her parents. They have been role models in her life and have always been there for her. Outside of swimming for Winfield High School, she also swims for her club team, the WV Wild. She is a member of National Honors Society, Key Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans to swim in college and is interested in possibly pursuing a career in business.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is Revved Up Fitness Coach at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.