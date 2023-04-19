The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

From left, Mallory McGinnis and Emerson Vanscoy of the Winfield High School Track Team are Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to both Mallory McGinnis and Emerson Vanscoy of the Winfield High School Track Team.

The Winfield track team has a history of talented athletes. Of the last 10 years, the girls team has won 6 state championships. Their steady stream of talent is due to the dedicated coaching staff, headed by Coach Bailey. They have cultivated a strong program which has led to their continuous success.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

