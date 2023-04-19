Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to both Mallory McGinnis and Emerson Vanscoy of the Winfield High School Track Team.
The Winfield track team has a history of talented athletes. Of the last 10 years, the girls team has won 6 state championships. Their steady stream of talent is due to the dedicated coaching staff, headed by Coach Bailey. They have cultivated a strong program which has led to their continuous success.
Some of this year’s standout talent comes from the field events. Seniors McGinnis and Vanscoy are the top in the state in all of their events. McGinnis is ranked first in the shot put with a throw of 35-10 and ranked second in the discus with a throw of 110-06. Vansoy is ranked first in the long jump with a 16-07 jump, ranked first in pole vault with 11-01, and is tied for first in the high jump with 5-0 jump.
McGinnis has had an impressive career at Winfield. Last year at the state meet, she placed 2nd in the discus with a throw of 115-08 and placed 3rd in the shot put with a throw of 36-08. At the Carlos Akers & Doc Hale Memorial Invitational she placed 2nd in the discus, throwing her season best of 11-06, and at the Dick Darby Classic she placed 1st in the shot put, throwing her season best of 35-10. It is her goal to be a state champ in her individual events.
Outside of track, McGinnis is also a member of the school volleyball team, Link Crew, Lunch Bunch, General Admission show choir, Emerald Elegance show choir, involved at her church, and part of the Mountain State Throws Club. She has committed to WV Wesleyan to continue her track career and will be studying to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
Vanscoy started as a gymnast, but thanks to her friend Dianna Goodman (graduated in 2021), she was talked into joining the track team. She had a natural jumping ability and with a little guidance she has had a successful track career. Last year at the state meet, she placed 1st in pole vault (11-.01) and placed 2nd in high jump (4-10). At the Dick Darby meet she placed 1st in the high jump (5-0) jumping her season best and at the St. Mary’s High School Invitational she placed 1st in the pole vault (11-01) jumping her season best and placed 1st in the long jump (16-07) jumping her season best. It is her goal to be a state champ again in the pole vault and she hopes to also win in the long jump and high jump. She hopes to continue her track career in college, where she plans to study business marketing.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
