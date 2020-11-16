Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald is pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Kantley McKown of Hurricane High School volleyball team.
The Hurricane Volleyball team has had a great season that sadly ended last week after winning one of their regional games, earning them a spot in the state tournament. This is only the second time in the school’s history that the volleyball team advanced to the state tournament. Unfortunately, they are not permitted to play due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s a sad situation, but they have the school’s support, community support and they can hold their heads up high for this season,” said Head Coach Allie Pennington.
A junior, Kantley McKown has made a huge impact this year and has helped lead this team to the state tournament.
“Kantley has been on this team through all the ups and downs. She began her freshman year in our 'rebuilding' process after losing 12 seniors three years ago. She is now a junior and a force for this team. She plays continuously in the game on offense and defense. She averages 9 kills per game and a positive hitting percentage. She is an extraordinarily strong, athletic, go-to player,” stated Coach Pennington.
Kantley has always loved the sport of volleyball. She would stay up late and watch Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings play beach volleyball. Kantley began playing when she was in the fourth grade and started travel ball when she was in the seventh grade. She stated that all her coaches have played a role in her growth as a player and a person.
“They always work their hardest to make everyone a better player," she said.
It is her personal goal to get her 1,000th kill next year and the team’s goal is to make it to states again next year. They want to prove that they deserve to be there.
In the off-season, Kantley does pageants and was most recently crowned Miss Teen All-Star United States. After high school, she will attend college where she plans to become a radiologist and continue her volleyball career.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.