Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Jayme Meadows of the Hurricane High School swim team.
The Hurricane swim team has always had great athletes, and this year is no different. One of those athletes is Meadows, who transferred to Hurricane this year. She swims freestyle and backstroke. Currently ranked in the top 10 in the state in the 50 Free, 100 Free, and 100 Back, she also leads off the 200-medley relay, which is ranked 6th in the state, and is the anchor for the 400 free relay, which is currently ranked 5th in the state.
“Jayme has made an immediate impact on the team by filling a void in relays left by a previous year’s graduation,” said Coach Jack Coulter. “Jayme continues to work hard and has recorded some personal bests this year, and I am sure she will do well in the upcoming championship meets.”
Her best time in the 100 free was at the WV Wild Winter Blast with a time of 57.44, which was good for first place. At that same meet, she placed third in the 100 Back with a time of 1:03.68; second in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:09; and first in the 200-medley relay with a time of 2:05.12. At their most recent meet, Timberwolves Invite, she placed first in the 50 free with a time of 26.22, placed first in the 100 back, setting a meet record with a time of 1:03.49, and she was a member of the 400 free relay, which placed first and set a meet record of 4:07.22.
Meadows started swimming when she was just 3 years old. She joined because of her older sisters. She has always loved the atmosphere about it and getting to compete to reach her goals. She has seen a huge improvement in the last year or so when she decided to start doing swim full-time. She is thankful for all her coach’s advice and support. It is her goal to medal at states this year.
Meadows plans to continue her swimming career at the collegiate level. When she isn’t swimming for Hurricane, she a is member of the WV Wild swim club. She is also a member of her school’s National Honor Society.
Look for more Gamers of the Week presented by the Putnam Herald and Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. every Wednesday.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
